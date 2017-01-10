Kilcar managers on the move

Kilcar clubmen John McNulty and Kevin Lyons are on the move and have taken up new management positions in recent days.

Former Kilcar senior manager, John McNulty, will manage St Naul’s in Division Three of the Donegal All- County Football League in 2017.

McNulty, who has enjoyed great success with Kilcar at underage in recent seasons, was confirmed as the new man at Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park at the weekend. He was at the helm when Kilcar won the 2015 U-21 Championship - his 15th cup in 15 years.

He also guided Donegal Masters to an All-Ireland Masters Shield success last season.

He replaces the joint management team of Brian McCabe and Donie McCole.

His clubmate Kevin Lyons, was ratified as Naomh Ultan manager by the club executive last Monday night.

Lyons has worked with successful Kilcar underage teams in recent years and was defeated in a vote for the Kilcar senior job, in a two way contest with Martin McHugh, before Christmas.

He succeeds Brendan McCready, who stepped down at the end of last season after a successful stint in the job.

Naomh Ultan also play in Division Three and two Kilcar men in opposite dugouts will add a little extra spice to an already tasty local derby clash.

Meanwhile, Michael Lynch, is the new manager of Division Two side Cloughaneely.

The long serving corner-back was appointed at the club’s annual general meeting on Sunday. He succeeds John Paul Gallagher.