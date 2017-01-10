Donegal wedding guests help the homeless

The proceeds from a recent “mannequin challenge” that took place at the wedding of Jessica Gallagher, Burtonport and Rory McLaughlin from Derry, in Dungloe over the New Year was presented to help the homeless in Dublin this week.

Jessica’s sister, Jasmine Gallagher, presented the cheque on behalf of the newly weds who live in England for €900 to Br Kevin Crowley in Bow Street Capuchin Centre in Dublin where he works with those affected by homelessness.

Guests at the wedding took part in the challenge where everyone had to pull a pose and hold perfectly still while the event was filmed to make the guests appear frozen in time like mannequins.

They held a collection from those taking part in the challenge at the Waterfront Hotel and the figure was rounded up to the €900 that presented this week.