Busy week for Donegal champions, Glenswilly, with arrival of Welsh winger Shane Williams

Welsh rugby legend is in at the deep end this week, training with the Donegal county champions, Glenswilly, as part of latest instalment of AIB’s documentary series The Toughest Trade

Williams will spend the week with Glenswilly while clubman Michael Murphy will later travel to France to team up with top 14 side Clermont Auvergne.

Williams was training several times with Glenswilly already this week and will also take part in a challenge game, while also enjoying the cultural side of the GAA.

Speaking about The Toughest Trade Williams commented: “I’ve been to Donegal before, and it’s a lovely part of Ireland, with lovely people, so coming back is great. I’ve never watched a full game of Gaelic football as such so I’m really coming into this completely new to the sport and I’m looking forward to it. The chance to try something completely different now that I have the time to do it is exciting, and I want to take the challenge on and see how I do.”

But this is no holiday. Williams will face long, hard days in the northwest where this week temperatures are forecast to turn bitterly cold with the possibility of hail, sleet and snow. He will be fully immersed into the life of an amateur GAA club player; both physically and mentally. Among his responsibilities will be enduring early morning gym sessions, holding down a job as well as punishing late night training sessions.

Everything Williams learns in Glenswilly will prepare him for the final test; a challenge game against a neighbouring club. With all eyes on him and a deep-rooted local rivalry to contend with, Williams will line out in the ultimate game of pride. There he must put his knowledge and skills of the game to the test, proving to both himself and his Glenswilly club mates that he’s up to the challenge.

Speaking about challenge ahead of him Williams commented, “I’m not coming in with any expectation that it will be easy, that’s for sure. I know that it’s a physical sport and a highly skilled one, so I expect that I’m in for a hard time, and that’s exciting too. I want the boys to make it as hard as possible for me, so I can know what I’m capable of.”

He continued, “I could naively say now that rugby is more physical, but be completely proved wrong, so I’ll be in a better position to answer that after I’ve finished the challenge. But I am expecting it to be physical.”

The series is the creation of long-time GAA and camogie club championship sponsors AIB, having produced the first episode of The Toughest Trade in 2015.

Mark Doyle, Group Brands Director, AIB said, “We’ve long believed that the GAA Club players are among the toughest athletes in the world, rivaling any professional athlete.”

Doyle continued: “The Toughest Trade gives us platform to test out our theory. This is the third year of the documentary and will probably be the most physically challenging. We’re really excited to see how the men get on both here and abroad.”

This is AIB’s third season producing The Toughest Trade as part of its #TheToughest campaign. In 2016 the documentary featured Tipperary’s Brendan Maher who went Down Under to play cricket with the Adelaide Strikers while Mayo’s Aidan O’ Shea travelled to the US to participate in an NFL combine.



GLENSWILLY'S NEW WEBSITE

In conjunction with Williams' arrival, Glenswilly also launched their new website this week, thanks to great work by PRO Chris Byrne. The website will cover all aspects of the club.

The website link is http://www.clggleanntsuili.com/