Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, January 10th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Bernard (Barney) McGinley, Marino, Dublin and Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) McGinley, Marino and Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand from 5pm to pm today, Tuesday. Removal to Glasnevin Crematorium on Wednesday, arriving at 3pm for a celebration of his life.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Mater Hospital.

Mícheál McGinley, Carrick and Gweedore

The death has taken place of Mícheál McGinley, Carrick and Gweedore.

Removal from Magheralosk, Gweedore to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, Gweedore, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetry.

House private today, please.

Paddy Kelly, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Paddy Kelly, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Removal this morning from the home of his daughter Siobhan Kelly, 12 Sli Ná Broc, Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House private this morning, please.

Family flowers only. Donation, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

Pearl Magee, Strabane and Ballindrait

The death has occurred at Silverdale Care Home of Pearl Magee (née McGavigan) late of

16 Meenashesk Place, Strabane, Tyrone and formerly Ballindrait.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 1.25pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Strabane Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in St Johnston Presbyterian Churchyard.

Tom Gallagher, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Tom Gallagher, late of College Farm Road, Letterkenny, Sprint Educational Supplies, and formerly Killargue, Co. Leitrim.

Removal from his home this morning to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot New Leck Cemetery.

House private this morning, please.

Margaret McNamara, Glasgow and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Margaret McNamara (née Kelly), Glasgow, and formerly Meencrumlin, Ballybofey.

Remains will be reposing at her home from 5pm today.

Funeral mass at 9.30am on Wednesday at Holy Cross Church, 113 Dixon Ave, Glasgow, followed by burial at Dalbeth cemetery, 1881 London Road, Glasgow G42.

Mary McElchar (née O' Brien), Ballylast, Lifford

The death has taken place, peacefully at her home on Monday, of Mary McElchar (née O' Brien), Ballylast, Lifford.

Remains reposing at her home. Removal from there at 1.20pm on Wednesday to St Mary's Church, Castlefin for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, are any family member.

Peg Doherty, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peg Doherty, late of Harbour Road, Bunbeg.

Remains reposing at her home. Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in Magheragallen cemetery.

Sally Doherty, 15 Orchard Grove, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Sally Doherty, 15 Orchard Grove, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Removal from her home at 10.15am today to the Church of Irish Martyrs for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by interment in s in New Leck Cemetery.

Philomena McGowan, (née Hunter), Claremorris and Malin Head

The death has taken place, suddenly at her home on Friday, of Philomena McGowan (née Hunter), a native of Malin Head who also resided in Bundoran and Mullies before moving to Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

Remains reposing at Gilligan’s Funeral Home, Claremorris from 6pm on Wednesday. Removal at 8pm on Wednesday to St. Colman's Church, Claremorris.

House private, please.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday followed by interment at St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran, arriving at approximately 2pm.

Mary Friel, Ballylin, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Mary Friel, Ballylin, Ramelton

Funeral at 11am this morning in St Mary's Church, Ramelton, followed by interment in Carrigart Cemetery.

John Gallagher, Drimarone, Letterbarra and formerly of Crocknagapple, Ardara

The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of John Gallagher, Drimarone, Letterbarra and formerly of Crocknagapple, Ardara.

Remains reposing at his home. One way system in operation, parking at the Church, please. House private on Thursday.

Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Teresa Flood, Churchtown, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Teresa Flood, Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her home. Removal at 10.30am tomorrow, Wednesday, for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh followed by interment in the in the adjoining cemetery.

Roderick Fraiser, 3 Main Street, Castlefin

The death has taken place of Roderick Fraiser, 3 Main Street, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at his home. House private from 11pm.

Removal at 10.30am tomorrow, Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Joseph’s Home Stranorlar Patient's Comfort Fund.

Sean McGonigle, Cliff Road, Belleek

The death has taken place of Sean McGonigle, Cliff Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

House private.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon this morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek. No flowers please.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.