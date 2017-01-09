UPDATE: House badly damaged in west Donegal fire

A west Donegal house was badly damaged by fire this afternoon.

A local source said there was no serious injuries reported but the bungalow was severely damaged.

Local Gardai are still at the scene.

Fire Services were called to the scene in Derryconnor, near Gortahork, earlier this afternoon.

Units from Falcarragh, Dungloe and Gaoth Dobhair responded to the call-out.

It is also understood two ambulance from Dungloe were also at the scene.