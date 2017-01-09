A Donegal snorkel for the new year

It's January, and Christmas festivities are now firmly behind us.

The piles of roast potatoes, turkey and ham and mince pies have been served, the wine has flowed and all of those Christmas cakes, chocolates, and biscuits have been devoured. You're probably feeling that the only thing that’s lost weight over the last month is your bank account.

I once read that the average amount of weight gain in Ireland over Christmas is half a stone, so what a fantastic way to start the New Year for Sheephaven snorkelers by doing a 40-minute snorkel, which took the snorkelers from Portnablagh Pier right over to near Killahoey Beach - next week hopefully we will land on the beach. It was a great way to start shifting that Christmas bulge.

Water and air temperatures of around 10 degrees Celsius made it a comfortable task for Sheephaven's hardy snorkelers. Water visibility in the bay was effectively nil throughout the snorkel, but sea conditions were near perfect with the sun making an appearance and a slight south westerly wind. Then, it was off to Lizzie's Diner in Dunfanaghy for a bite of breakfast and a bit o’ craic – a great start for Sheephaven SAC in 2017.