West Donegal man charged over Letterkenny apartment complex fire faces further charges

A west Donegal man charged in connection with a fire in Letterkenny which caused damage of more than half a million euro is facing additional offences connected to the incident.

Paul McGinley (30) of Glen Hola, Gortahork appeared at Letterkenny District Court via videolink this morning.

He first appeared in court on September 30th on ten charges connected to the incident and has been in custody since.

Nine cars were destroyed in the fire at a carpark under an apartment complex at Rosemount Lane in the early hours of September 29th.

Inspector Michael Harrison told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had agreed to send the case forward to Letterkenny Circuit Court.

He said there will be new charges relating to damage at Watson’s Menswear, O’Hehir’s Bakery and the car park, as well as a charge of endangerment.

Solicitor Frank Dorrian raised concern about the delay in the case which will mean the trial will not take place until the autumn.

Inspector Harrison said he was liaising with State Solicitor, Ciaran Liddy, about having the case brought before the next sitting of the circuit court which begins later this month.

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the case until January 20th.