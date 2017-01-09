Hugo Duggan to be inducted into Donegal Athletics Hall of Fame

Milford native Hugo Duggan will be inducted into the Donegal Athletics Hall Of Fame at the annual County Board dinner at Finn Valley Centre on Saturday evening next, 14th January, at 8pm.

A versatile international athlete who also excelled at soccer, Hugo can claim to have won 7 national senior long jump titles and a world masters in far off Melbourne in addition to numerous other plaudits.

He was a founder member of Milford AC. Previous award winner in 2016 was the Glenswilly legend Cyril O'Boyle.

Tickets available from Tom Thompson 0873412655.