Deaths in Donegal, Monday January 9th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Bernard (Barney) McGinley, Marino and Donegal Town

- Mícheál McGinley, Carrick and Gweedore

- Paddy Kelly, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

- Patsy McMonigle, Newtowncunningham

- Pearl Magee, Strabane, Ballindrait

- Tom Gallagher, Letterkenny

-Margaret McNamara, Glasgow/Ballybofey

-Peg Doherty, Bunbeg



Bernard (Barney) McGinley, Marino, Dublin and Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) McGinley, Marino and Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to Glasnevin Crematorium on Wednesday arriving at 3pm for a celebration of his life.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Mater Hospital.



Mícheál McGinley, Carrick and Gweedore

The death has taken place of Mícheál McGinley, Carrick and Gweedore.

Remains reposing at his home in Carrick. Removal from there on Monday morning to Maheralosk, Gweedore. House private 11pm to 10am and on Tuesday, please. Removal from there on Tuesday to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, Gweedore, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Maheragallon Cemetry.

Paddy Kelly, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Paddy Kelly, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Remains reposing at the home of his daughter Siobhan Kelly, 12 Sli Ná Broc, Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town, 2pm-10pm today and Monday.

House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Removal on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donation, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

Patsy McMonigle, The Moyle, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Patsy McMonigle, The Moyle, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral Mass at 11am today, Monday, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Lifford Hospital Family and Friends Comfort Fund, c/o Sean Kelly and Son, Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



Pearl Magee, Strabane/Ballindrait

The death has occurred at Silverdale Care Home of Pearl Magee (née Mc Gavigan) late of

16 Meenashesk Place, Strabane, Tyrone and formerly Ballindrait.

Reposing at her home today, Monday (January 9th) from 3p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (January 11th) at 1.25p.m. for Service of Thanksgiving in Strabane Presbyterian Church at 2p.m.

Interment afterwards in St Johnston Presbyterian Churchyard.



Tom Gallagher, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Tom Gallagher, late of College Farm Road, Letterkenny, Sprint Educational Supplies and formerly Killargue, Co. Leitrim.

His remains are reposing at his home from 2pm-9pm on Monday 9th. Funeral from there on Tuesday January 10th going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot New Leck Cemetery.

Family time on morning of funeral.

Margaret McNamara, Glasgow/Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Margaret McNamara (née Kelly), Glasgow, and formerly Meencrumlin, Ballybofey

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 5pm tomorrow (Tuesday 10th January).

Funeral mass at 9.30 on Wednesday morning January 11th at Holy Cross church , 113 Dixon Ave, Glasgow followed by burial at Dalbeth cemetery ,1881 London Road, Glasgow G42.



Peg Doherty, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peg Doherty, late ofHarbour Road, Bunbeg.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, January 11th at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Maghergallen cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm each night.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.