Sadness at passing of Micheál McGinley, Carrick and Gaoth Dobhair

There was tremendous sadness this weekend at news of the death, after illness of Micheál McGinley, Carrick and Gaoth Dobhair. He was aged 70.

A native of Gaoth Dobhair, the well known teacher of Irish and brother of former TD and Minister of State, Dinny McGinley, he was well known across Donegal, especially in his adopted home of Carrick.

It was there that he taught, at Coláiste na Carraige, from 1973 until his retirement in 2006.

Eunan Cunningham, a former student, paid tribute to “a wonderful teacher and a ‘fear uasal’. “Michéal taught me Irish for five years and his love of the language really enhanced my appreciation of our native tongue,” Mr Cunningham said.

“Michéal was a gentleman, quiet but supportive and very professional in everything he did, whether it was at the school, supporting Irish language in culture, working on behalf of community groups or enjoying a game of golf.”

Remains are reposing at his home in Upper Carrick. House private 11pm to 10am, please.

Removal tomorrow morning (Monday) to Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair. House private.

His Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.