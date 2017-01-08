Last chance to "Dream the Dream in Donegal" tonight

If you haven't yet seen Les Misérables, Schools Edition, in Donegal Town, tonight is your last chance.

The sensational production which features more than 75 alented young people from all across Donegal finishes takes to the stage at the Bosco Centre or the last time at 7pm

The show is back by popular demand after its sell out run in September.

Here's just a taste of what's in store.... Aoife Breslin as Eponine...

Well done to all involved in this exceptional production which has delighted audiences and received standing ovations every night.