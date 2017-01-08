Calls to retain An Post agency in Drumkeen

The sudden closure of the An Post agency in Drumkeen last Wednesday has prompted calls for its retention.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher TD (FF) and Cllrs Liam Doherty (SF) and Patrick McGowan (FF) are calling on An Post to ensure that postal services are retained for both local residents and businesses.

Since Wednesday, customers have had to travel to Convoy to access postal services.

Deputy Gallagher said that he and Cllr McGowan are seeking an immediate meeting with An Post on the issue.

He went on to say, “I am keenly aware the entire viability of Postpoint terminal offices are becoming more difficult for those local business people to provide such services as required under the Postpoint agreement, services such as Social protection payments, Bill payments TV Licences, ESB, etc.

“A great deal of the responsibility of providing a Postpoint service rests on the business operator rather than An Post. In return, the Postpoint operator gets very little remuneration for all the work involved and the responsibilities undertaken by them.This is not the first instance within the county of local post office services operated through Postpoint being in difficulty.

“It is evident that we now have a crisis in the rural post office sector and measures need to be put in place in order to save and support remaining Post Offices,” Deputy Gallagher concluded.

“Forced to close suddenly”

Cllr. Doherty said that, when he asked An Post the reason for the closure, they told him that “the Postal Agency in the town was forced to close suddenly last Wednesday, and that its customers and recipients of DSP payments were now being advised to travel to the Post Office in Convoy for transactions and to collect their payments.”

An Post, he added, could not give him any details as to if and when the postal agency service might resume in Drumkeen, but an undertaking was given to inform him of any developments, he continued.

“I am now calling on An Post to really carefully consider the needs of local residents and bu

sinesses here in Drumkeen and to make every possible effort to ensure that postal services are reinstated without delay,” he added..

“The closure of any service can be a huge blow to a local community, both economically and socially, and I believe it’s vital that the company realises this and will now fully engages with all interested parties to identify a suitable agent to ensure service provision continues and is retained locally.