Donegal weather forecast for Sunday, January 8th, 2017
Mist at Fahan pier. Photo: Grianan Swilly Facebook page
Another mild day is in store for us today with temperatures up to 9-11 degrees.
It will be cloudy but mainly dry, with occasional light rain, mist and fog and the rare bright spell as well. Light southerly winds will freshen towards the late afternoon.
Conditions will stay the same this evening. Tonight, however, rain will move in, persistent or heavy at times, with temperatures of 4-8 degrees.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on