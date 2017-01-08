Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, January 8th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John McArt, Manorcunningham / Kerrykeel

- Rose Molloy, Glenties

- Bernard (Barney) McGinley, Marino and Donegal Town

- Caroline Duncan, Ballintra

- Andrew (Andy) Brogan, Donegal Town

- Mícheál McGinley, Carrick and Gweedore

- Sarah Anne Cole (Lana), née Tinney, formerly of Veaagh, Manorcunningham

- Paddy Kelly, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

- Patsy McMonigle, Newtowncunningham

John McArt, Manorcunningham and Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of John McArt, Manorcunningham and Kerrykeel.

Removal from the home of his sister Mary McArt, 16 Beltany Park, Raphoe, this morning for Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rose Molloy, Lower Mully, Glenties

The death has taken place, at Killybegs Community Hospital, of Rose Molloy, Lower Mully, Glenties.

Funeral mass at 12 noon today in the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, Glenties, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernard (Barney) McGinley, Marino, Dublin and Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Bernard (Barney) McGinley, Marino and Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to Glasnevin Crematorium on Wednesday arriving at 3pm for a celebration of his life.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Mater Hospital.

Caroline Duncan, 64 Forge Avenue, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Caroline Duncan, 64 Forge Avenue, Ballintra

House strictly private, please.

Removal today from Donegal Community Hospital to Donegal Presbyterian Church for Funeral Service at 2pm, followed by interment in the Glebe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund.

Andrew (Andy) Brogan, The Mullins, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Brogan, The Mullins, Donegal Town.

Houses private, please.

Funeral Mass at 11am today in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, followed by burial in the Abbey graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Town Community Hospital

Mícheál McGinley, Carrick and Gweedore

The death has taken place of Mícheál McGinley, Carrick and Gweedore.

Remains reposing at his home in Carrick. Removal from there on Monday morning to Maheralosk, Gweedore. House private 11pm to 10am and on Tuesday, please. Removal from there on Tuesday to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, Gweedore, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Maheragallon Cemetry.

Sarah Anne Cole (Lana), née Tinney, formerly of Veaagh, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at her home in Magheramason of Sarah Anne Cole (Lana) née Tinney, formerly of Veaagh, Manorcunningham.

House private, please.

Funeral leaving 3 Maghery Court, Magheramason, at 1.30pm today for Funeral Service at 2.30pm in Newtoncunningham Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Mrs Ruth Haye, Funeral Director, 100 Spencer Road, Derry.

Paddy Kelly, Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Paddy Kelly, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Remains reposing at the home of his daughter Siobhan Kelly, 12 Sli Ná Broc, Old Laghey Road, Donegal Town, 2pm-10pm today and Monday.

House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Removal on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donation, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

Patsy McMonigle, The Moyle, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Patsy McMonigle, The Moyle, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral Mass at 11am tomorrow, Monday, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donationsif desired to the Lifford Hospital Family and Friends Comfort Fund, c/o Sean Kelly and Son, Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.