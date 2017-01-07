Car goes on fire along busy Donegal road

Fire crews called to scene

By Ciaran O'Donnell

Reporter:

By Ciaran O'Donnell

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Car goes on fire along busy Donegal road

The scene this afternoon at Ballyare outside Letterkenny

Fire crews from Letterkenny were called out this afternoon to deal with a blazing car at Illistrin on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

The car - a black Volkswagen Passat - caught fire at around 1.30 this afternoon at the turn off for Ballyare on the main Letterkenny to Kilmacrennan Road. The car, which was parked up on a grass verge, was unoccupied.

Two local men kept traffic moving until the fire crews arrived at the scene.

No one was injured in the incident