Car goes on fire along busy Donegal road
Fire crews called to scene
The scene this afternoon at Ballyare outside Letterkenny
Fire crews from Letterkenny were called out this afternoon to deal with a blazing car at Illistrin on the outskirts of Letterkenny.
The car - a black Volkswagen Passat - caught fire at around 1.30 this afternoon at the turn off for Ballyare on the main Letterkenny to Kilmacrennan Road. The car, which was parked up on a grass verge, was unoccupied.
Two local men kept traffic moving until the fire crews arrived at the scene.
No one was injured in the incident
