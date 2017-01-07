Reunite Donegal - what's your view?

Residents of south Donegal have started a petition calling for the county to be made into one constituency.

Valerie McNulty of Ballyshannon, a member Reunite Donegal, wrote up the petition after the group met about making a submission to the Constituency Commission.

The petition will be submitted ahead of the deadline, which is next Tuesday, January 10th.

Ms McNulty told the Democrat, "A group of us got together because the current constituency boundaries mean that people living in south Donegal are basically in No Man's Land.

"If you're lobbying for change or to make something happen, you have to go to your county councillors and your local TDs, and you need them to be working together.

"The way things are now, there is little or no communication between the councillors that represent us in Donegal and our TDs, who are from Sligo. The TDs have enough to be getting on with looking after Sligo and Leitrim, never mind west Cavan and south Donegal."

Reunite Donegal is looking for the county to be made into one constituency but would be equally happy if Deputy Marc MacSharry's submission, to restore Donegal to two 3-seater constituencies, is adopted. "Once the integrity of the county boundaries are maintained, that's the main thing," Ms McNulty said.

If you would like to support the petition, go to the Reunite Donegal Facebook page.

If you would like to make your own submission, send it to The Secretary, Constituency Commission, Room 1.65, Custom House, Dublin 1, D01 W6X0, or constituency.commission@housing.gov.ie.

Either way, let us know what you think by leaving a comment below. We want to hear from you.