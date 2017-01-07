Today's weather prospects for Donegal

The mild weather continues.

To allow you plan what T-shirt to wear today, this is what it's going to be like: Very mild and cloudy, if a bit murky. The misty rain might not be far away, so perhaps a brolly might be an idea with that T-shirt.

And the temperature? A balmy (ish) 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.

Tonight it will be much the same mild and misty with drizzle and fog on hills and near coasts. Temperatures won't fall below 6 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow, Sunday, will be mild too.