What's on this weekend in Donegal

Fíor Céilí

Rossnowlagh branch of Cairde Rinnce Céilí na hÉireann are holding a Fíor Céilí in the Friary Hall Rossnowlagh on Friday 6th January 2017 at 8:00 pm with music by Ceili Time. Adm €7.00 inc.refreshments.



CD Launch

Joy Evans will launch her new CD in The Shibin in the Oyster Bar Dunfanaghy on Thursday the 26th January at 8pm. Chelsea will be singing with the Good Old Boys and there will also be special guests on the night. Everyone is welcome for what is sure to be a great night’s entertainment.



Two Hand Dancing

There is two hand dancing every Tuesday night in Massinass Centre, Creeslough from 8.00 p.m. until 10.00 p.m. No partner needed. All welcome.

Adult Cycling Group

A meeting will be held in the St Catherine's FC clubhouse in Killybegs on Sunday, 8th January 2017, at 6.30pm with a view to forming an adult cycling group. The aim is to get organised leisure cycling events up and running for the coming year. Anyone interested in cycling, from the complete beginner to the keen cyclist, is welcome to attend.

Social Dancing Group

Social Dancing in the John Bosco Centre in Donegal town each Monday (except Bank Holidays) from 11am – 1pm, a chance to dance, have a cup of tea/coffee & a chat. Everybody welcome.

Les Miserables

School edition is back due to popular demand at the St. John Bosco Centre, Donegal Town on Friday 6th, Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th, January 7pm.

Ardara charity shop's New Year sale

The Treasure Chest charity shop in West End, Ardara, opens with a New Year sale on Friday, January 6th and Saturday January 7th. Always offering a wide range of ladieswear, menswear, shoes, bric-a-brac, books and houses hold linen, this week’s sale will offer those purchasing three products a third lower priced item free.

During the Christmas break certain changes have been made to presentations inside the charity shop to highlight the display of the growing number of products.

Sets & Ceilis

Sets and Ceili Classes in Ardara will resume on 9th January 2017 at 7.30. Anyone wishing to join are most welcome.



Charity Ladies Lunch, Manorhamilton

A Women's Little Christmas Black Dress Ladies Lunch event will take place in Killronan Castle Hotel, Manorhamilton on this Sunday, January 8 at 1pm.

Men's Group '25' Card Drive

The North Leitrim Men's Group '25' card drive takes place in the Bee Park Community Centre, Manorhamilton, on this Sunday night, January 8 at 9pm. All card players in Manorhamilton and its surrounds are invited to come along.

Football For Charity Gaoth Dobhair

An Garda Síochána and Pobal le Chéile Tré Spóirt are organizing football competition for men over 40 years and women over 30 years again this year. Registration will take place in Acadamh na hOllscolaiochta Gaeilge on the Screabán on Friday 6th January between 7pm to 9pm. Game's will take place on Sunday evening at Carrickboyle football pitch for 6 weeks with the competition starting on the 22nd of January with 6 teams playing for all local charity's.