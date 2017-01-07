Over €1m extension for MacNeans in Blacklion

Celebrity Chef Neven Maguire is planning a major extension for his extremely popular MacNean House and Rrestaurant in Blacklion, Co Cavan this year.

Neven Maguire is one of Ireland’s best loved chefs. The restaurateur and media personality is well known for his award-winning MacNean House & Restaurant.

It's here that he first learned to cook, alongside his mother Ver, when his parents ran MacNean's Bistro.

He has gone on to be named Eurotoques Young Chef of the Year, receive a Gold Medal Award from Prince Charles, publish 12 cookbooks, and he is currently filming his 8th series of ‘Home Chef’ for RTE.

The restaurant is popular on a national level, but is also a regular go to venue for huge numbers of Donegal people.

The extension, which is expected to cost over 1 million euro will create more dining room and help cater for the huge demand for his fine food.

The refurbishment will add up to six more tables to the 14 table dining room and it will increase the number of guest rooms from 19 to 25.

At present, weekend sittings are all but booked for the next two years, although there is a waiting list in place.

The expansion would mean the restaurant could take more bookings but Neven Maguire hopes he can keep the intimate feel of the restaurant.

The TV chef last year opened up a cookery school next door to his restaurant, which is thriving.

He employs a 60 strong workforce between the restaurant and guesthouse, which sits on the Cavan border with Belcoo in Fermanagh.