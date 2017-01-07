Simple as 1,2, 3, as Donegal woman scoops €7,700 in her local Club lotto

A Ballyshannon woman found out how easy it was to win the local GAA club's lotto last weekend, scooping the €7,700 with a simple formula.

You could say it was as easy as 1, 2, 3 (4, 5, 6).

The Aodh Ruadh Club in Ballyshannon's weekly lotto asks you to select six numbers from 18.

And Noelle Downey from Higginstown went for the simple selection of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. It proved to be a winning formula when the numbers were drawn at the weekend. For the first time in the 21 year history of the lotto, those six numbers were drawn.

Delighted

Speaking to the Democrat yesterday, Noelle was delighted with her win: "It was a nice surprise," said Noelle, who is a regular lotto player.

"I usually do the local lotto in Centra or in Pearse's (Pearse O'Neill's). This time I did it in Centra and got a phone call from Gerard Ferguson (Aodh Ruadh club chairman) on Monday night.

"I would love to get that phone call every Monday night!" said Noelle, who admitted that she does not play that sequence every week.

"I did those numbers a few times, but not every week."

Next week the Aodh Ruadh jackpot starts again at €1,000. What are the chances of 1,2,3,4,5,6 being pulled out again?