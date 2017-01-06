Shock closure of top Donegal restaurant

One of Donegal's best known and critically acclaimed restaurants has closed.

Castle Murray House at St John's Point is a 10-bedroom boutique hotel which has won numerous awards for its superb French cuisine as well as its bar and accommodation.

The hotel was also in the global spotlight two years ago when Hollywood actor Paul Ruud spent several days there with friends for his stag party.

It is understood that staff were called to a meeting at Castle Murray House earlier this week where they were informed of the immediate closure of the restaurant.

Last night, owner Marguerite Howley posted a statement on the hotel's Facebook page saying, "We wish to inform you of the closure of the bar and restaurant at Castle Murray House Hotel as of 5th of January."

She added, "It is with great sadness that our fourteen and a half year journey with the restaurant must come to an end. This business has been a labour of love for us both but unfortunately the business is no longer viable. It has been an incredibly difficult and emotional decision and we will deeply miss each and every one of our Castle Murray team and our customers."

On a more positive note, Mrs Howley ended by indicating that the premises "will be reopening as a different concept during 2017 and we are very optimistic for the future".