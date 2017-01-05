Donegal lotto raffle winner remains anonymous as he claims his €250,000 prize

A Donegal man who won €250,000 in the New Year’s Eve lotto draw collected his prize in Dublin today and revealed he would be putting his cheque in the bank and paying off his mortgage.

The winner's identity has not been revealed but he couldn't hide his delight as he claimed a cheque for a quarter of a million euro at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today.

The owner of the lucky Millionaire Raffle ticket, won the second highest prize of €250,000 in the New Year’s Eve draw on Saturday 31 December 2016. In total, there were 3,176 prize winners in the National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle ranging from €500 to €1 million. The Christmas Millionaire top prize winning ticket of €1 million, which has yet to be claimed was ticket number 179740.

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Topaz Service Station on Lower Tivoli Road in Cork on 21 December 2016.

"First thing first, I will be putting the cheque into the bank and paying off my mortgage," grinned the delighted Donegal man.

The winning ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the American House shop in Bundoran, just hours before the draw deadline. The shop has a great history of selling winning tickets, selling a lotto jackpot ticket for €12,155,282 in June 2014 while another shop in nearby Kinlough sold an €11,179,620 jackpot last year.

The most recent winner told staff at Lottery HQ today that he was a regular Lotto and EuroMillions player but added that he hadn't intended buying a ticket for the draw.

"I hadn’t planned on buying a ticket for the draw. I was in the shop buying my usual bits and pieces when my attention was drawn to the raffle tickets. It’s definitely one of my better impulse purchases," he laughed.

The Donegal winner found out about his windfall the following morning after news of the big win reached the locality, ‘The morning after the draw, I was on Facebook and there was a lot of news about a big lotto win in the town. I didn’t take any notice of it and it was only when I heard the local radio station mention the Millionaire Raffle number that I remembered to check my ticket. As I had one of the last tickets, I knew my number was high. When I heard the number, I just knew,’ he said.

Party planning is already underway in the Donegal household with a holiday for all of the family on the horizon, ‘We will be taking the kids and their grandparents away on holiday so we can celebrate properly as a family. I might be the ticket holder but we all won as a family,’ he said.