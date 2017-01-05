Donegal and national names confirmed for special event for Pieta House

What better way to start off the New Year than with a day of inspiration and motivation in aid of a very worthy cause?

Joe Coyle Coaching has put together a fantastic programme featuring some of Ireland's top motivational speakers at Inspire '17, which takes place in the beautiful surroundings of Lough Eske Castle on Saturday, January 21st, all in aid of Pieta House.

Mountain climber Jason Black, who has conquered Mt Everest, and Nikki Bradley, who has courageously battled Ewing's Sarcoma, are among the speakers who will inspire you to achieve whatever goals you have set yourself for the coming year. They will be joined by Gaelic footballer and columnist Donal Reid, double All-Ireland medal winner Liam Currams, Pieta House's chief clinical officer Cindy O'Connor and rallly champion Donagh Kelly.

Joe himself will also speak on the day about the amazing three day challenge cycling and walking across Donegal that he completed with Thomas Given to raise funds for Pieta House North West

Pieta House provides a free, therapeutic approach to people who are in suicidal distress and those who engage in self-harm. There are currently nine centres round the country, with plans underway to for a centre in Letterkenny.

Inspire '17 takes place from 8.45am to 4pm on Saturday, January 21st at Lough Eske Hotel. Tickets are €69, with €50 going to Pieta House. The price includes mid-morning tea or coffee and a light lunch.

Admission by ticket only, from Simple Simon’s, Donegal Town as well as CBM Signs and Watson Menswear, Letterkenny, or register via Eventbrite.com. Ring Joe Coyle on 087)2579931 for further information.