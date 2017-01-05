Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, January 5th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Susanna Boyle, Narin, Portnoo

- Hugh Agustin McNerin, Inver

- Eddie McGettigan, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

- Ann Connolly, Mullinasole, Laghey

- Annie Linton, Drumkeen

- Annie McCallion, Malin Road, Carndonagh

Susanna Boyle, Narin, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Susanna Boyle, Narin, Portnoo.

Remains reposing at the home of her daughter Kay Boyle, Portnoo. Family time, please, from 11pm to 10am.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Hugh Agustin McNerin, Inver

The death has taken place of of Hugh Agustin McNerin, Keelogs, Inver.

Removal from his late residence this morning to St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Eddie McGettigan, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Eddie McGettigan, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Funeral Mass at 11am this morning in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Ann Connolly, Mullinasole, Laghey

The death has taken place, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, of Ann Connolly, Mullinasole, Laghey.

Private removal from Aras Mhic Shuibhne this evening at 7pm to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra.

Funeral mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie Linton, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Annie Linton, late of Callan, Drumkeen.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal at 10.30am Thursday for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie McCallion, Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place, at Nazareth House in Fahan, of Annie McCallion, Malin Road, Carndonagh, formerly of Lower Town, Malin. House private 11pm to 10am.

Removal at 3pm today from Nazareth House Chapel at 3pm today to her home in Carndonagh.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.