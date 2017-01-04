Donegal Celtic supporters show big heart

Members of the Falcarragh Celtic Supporters' Club presented a defibrillator to the Falcarragh First Responders group in the Shamrock Lodge in Falcarragh on Christmas Eve.



Included in the picture are: Terry Duggan Secretary Falcarragh Celtic Supporters Club, Denis Doohan Treasurer, Cathal Sharkey, Hughie Sharkey Chairman, Margaret Doohan Shamrock Lodge, Kevin McFadden, Maureen Gallagher, treasurer First Responder, Gerry Harley, Hugo McFadden First Responder and David Sweeney First Responder.



It has been a busy time for the group having been called out 23 times in their first five months since they began.



The group have been active in helping train new recruits and even have provided training for those involved in hosting the local weekly “Park Run” in Falcarragh.



A spokesperson for the group currently have new members in training which will bring their numbers up to 29.



They stated: “Falcarragh First Responders was set up to provide cover for heart attacks cardiac arrest choking chest pain and strokes until the ambulance service arrives. We have been running now for five months and in the five months they have been called out 23 times by the national ambulance service. On average our response time when we receive the call until we are on scene is roughly seven minutes, so it shows why it's important to have such a service in a rural area. We currently have 19 volunteers and after the New Year it will be 29 as we are currently training new ones up”.



To find more about the group’s activities or contact information pleases follow them on their Facebook -Falcarragh Cardiac First Responders.