Donegal anglers hoping to land first salmon of 2017

Conditions are perfect and the rods are to the ready on the Drowes river today, as anglers vie to land the first salmon of 2017.

A spokesman for Inland Fisheries Ireland told the Democrat this morning that the first salmon of the year has not yet been landed.

"The water is clear, conditions are perfect and it's a mild day, though", he added, "so we're optimistic that someone might strike lucky today."

Last year, Ballybofey angler Eddie Roulston landed the first salmon on the Drowes. The fish weighed just under 8lbs, caught from the Trout Pool on a red flying c with copper blade.