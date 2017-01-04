Donegal GAA Club Lotto - easy as 1, 2, 3

A Ballyshannon woman found how easy it was to win the local GAA club's lotto at the weekend, scooping the €7,700 with a simple formula.

You could say it was as easy as 1,2,3 (4,5,6).

The Aodh Ruadh Club in Ballyshannon's weekly lotto asks you to select six numbers from 18. And Noelle Downey from Higginstown went for the simple selection of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. And it proved to be a winning formula when the numbers were drawn at the weekend.

For the first time in the 21 year history of the lotto, those six numbers were drawn.

Next week the Aodh Ruadh jackpot starts again at €1,000. What are the chances of 1,2,3,4,5,6 being pulled out again?