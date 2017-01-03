Pieta House in Donegal to benefit from Letterkenny Panto

Pieta House will be one of the many beneficiaries of Letterkenny Pantomime Society’s production of the very popular tale of Beauty and the Beast.

Kilmacrennan N.S. Drumoghill N.S., Bonagee F.C and Scoil Colmcille are the other beneficiaries.

With a star-studded cast and a brand new and exciting production, Beauty and the Beast opens in An Grianan on Saturday 14th January with a matinee performance at 2.30pm. The show continues nightly at 8pm until Saturday 21st January. There are matinees on Sunday 15th at 5pm and again on Saturday 21st at 2.30pm. Tickets for the matinees are a very attractive €8 each with a family ticket for two adults and two children available at €30. Tickets for the evening performances are priced at €15 each or two for €30. Tickets are available at An Grianan box office or by telephone at 0749120777. Tickets for the host nights are available from members of the various committees. Early booking is advised as demand for tickets is expected to be very heavy.