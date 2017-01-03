Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, January 3rd, 2017

Bernie Harley, Birmingham and Braade

The death has occurred of Bernie Harley, Birmingham, England and formerly of Braade.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017, at 7pm.



Sarah Johnson (née Coyle) Glasnevin, Dublin & Gortahork

The death has occurred of Sarah Johnson (née Coyle) (Dublin and Gortahork) at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown - Sarah, late of Glasnevin and Gortahork.

Removal from the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Tuesday evening at 4.45pm to St. Canice’s Church, Finglas Village, arriving at 5pm.

Funeral on Wednesday after 10am Mass to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.



James McAteer, Fanad, Carlow, Dublin

The death has occurred at Borris Lodge Nursing Home in County Carlow of James McAteer late of Fanad, Carlow, Ballyconnell, Cavan and Chapelizod, Dublin.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 2pm on Wednesday with removal to St. Forchern's Church. Rathanna for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Pat Gallagher, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Mary Pat Gallagher, late of Main Street, Carrigart.

Reposing at her late home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Mevagh Day Centre or Friends of Letterkenny Hospital c/o any family member. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



James Coll, Fanad

The death has occurred of James Coll, late of Ballinacrick, Fanad.

In repose in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinacrick until Wednesday, 4 January.

Removal from there at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary tonight at 9pm.



Dominik Rycyk, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Dominik Rycyk, late of 6 Willow Grove, Buncrana.

Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana, with viewing from 6.30pm to 8.30pm today, Tuesday. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 2pm on Wednesday 4th January. The funeral service time has yet to be confirmed.



Seamus McGinley, Creeslough/Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Seamus McGinley, late of 12 St. Michael’s Terrace, Creeslough and formerly 45 Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy.

Removal took place from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday 3rd January at 5pm going to Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy, to arrive for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 4th January at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.



Annie Linton, Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Annie Linton, late of Callan, Drumkeen.

Reposing at her late residence from 3pm on Tuesday (January 3rd). Removal on Thursday January 5th at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm till 10am.



Norman Devenney, Newtoncunningham

The death has occurred of Norman Devenney, late of Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Removal to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham today (Tuesday, 3rd January) at 6.30pm followed by Mass. Reposing overnight. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (4th January) at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



