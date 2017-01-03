Lotto €250,000 to stay in Donegal?

It's looking increasingly likely that winner of €250,000 in the National Lottery's Christmas Millionaire raffle is from Donegal.

While the top prize of €1m in the New Year’s Eve draw went to a lucky punter from Cork, the runner up ticket, which is worth a hefty €250,000, was sold in American House, Bundoran.

It's the same shop where the winner of a €12m jackpot bought their ticket in June, 2014.

Majella Hegarty, who works at American House, said today that they "have no idea" who the winner is. "All we know is that it's one of the last tickets sold for the Millionaire Raffle draw," she told the Democrat. "What a great start to the New Year for someone! We wish whoever it is good health and happiness to enjoy their winnings."

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed this afternoon that the winner of the €250,000, "a Donegal ticket holder", has contacted Lottery HQ and is set to collect their winnings later this week.