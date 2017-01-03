Who will be the Donegal Sports Star of 2016? Could it be a joint award to Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett for their victory in the Donegal International Rally/

Could it be Ryan McHugh for winning an All-Star or Avril McNamee for her handball exploits?

Well we only have a few more weeks to find out. The full list of nominees for the 2016 Donegal Sports Star Awards have been announced ahead of the 41st annual presentation function which takes place in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday the 27th of January. Tickets details for the awards function will be released next week.



2016 Donegal Sports Star Awards Nominees



Appreciation

Gary McCullagh, Raphoe Boxing Club

Richard Tinney, Raphoe Hockey Club

Seamus Maguire, Donegal Bay Rowing Club



Athletics

Brendan Boyce, Letterkenny A.C.

David Smith, Letterkenny A.C.

Kelly McGrory, Tír Chonaill A.C.

Mark English, UCD. A.C.



Badminton

Chloe Magee, Raphoe

Joshua Magee, Raphoe

Rachael Darragh, Raphoe

Sam Magee, Raphoe



Basketball

Dillon Muldoon, Donegal Town Basketball Club

Pádraig Mac Gettigan Letterkenny Blaze

Seán Mac Gettigan, L.Y.I.T

Sophie Carr, Donegal Town Basketball Club



Boxing

Brett McGinty, Oakleaf A.B.C.

Chloe McDaid, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

John Moran, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.

Labhaoise Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C.

Paddy McShane, Letterkenny A.B.C.



Camogie

Eimear Toland, Na Magha, Doire

Rhianne McDermott, Burt

Sinead O'Kane, St. Eunan’s



Clay Pigeon Shooting

David McGroary, Donegal Town

Gearóid Driver, Raphoe Gun Club

Joe O’Donnell, Carrigans & St. Johnston Gun Club

Mark Barnett, Raphoe Gun Club



Coach

Davey Hone, Buncrana Hearts & Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

James Cassidy & Paddy Gallagher, Termon U-14 Boys Gaelic Football Team

Mandy McNulty, North West Shotokan Karate Club

Sean Paul Barrett, Donegal GAA Minor Football

Shauna Carlin, Finn Valley Athletic Club



Cue Sports

Eamon Harkin, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny

Ronan Whyte, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny

Sean Devenney, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny

Shaun Sharkey, Dungloe



Cycling

Claire McIlwaine, Letterkenny & Phoenix C.C., Belfast

Mitchell McLaughlin, Drumkeen

Shauna McFadden, Letterkenny



Darts

Alasdair Moore, Letterkenny

Anthony Whoriskey, Newtowncunningham

John Flood, Milford

Jordan Boyce, Newtowncunningham

Paddy Boyce, Newtowncunningham



Equestrian

Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny

Gavin Harley, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny

Kenneth Graham, Muff

Óisín Orr, Ballyare



GAA

Conor O’Donnell, Letterkenny

Eoin McHugh, Kilcar

Paddy McBrearty, Kilcar

Paddy McGrath, Ardara

Ryan McHugh, Kilcar

Yvonne McMonagle, Glenfinn



Golf

Patrick Page, Letterkenny Golf Club

Philip Cassidy, Letterkenny Golf Club

Michael Shiel, Letterkenny Golf Club



Gymnastics

Emily E O’Connor Letterkenny Community Gymnastics Club

Emmaléi Murphy, Letterkenny Community Gymnastics Club



Handball

Avril McNamee, Sean MacCumhaills

Odhrán McGlynn, Glenfinn

Oisín Marley, Red Hughs



Hockey

Alexander Tinney, Raphoe Hockey Club

Ben Wallace, Raphoe

Denise McElhinney, Raphoe Ladies Hockey Club

Luke Witherow, Raphoe Hockey Club

Sarah Boal, Raphoe Ladies Hockey Club

Simon Goudie, Raphoe Hockey Club

Victoria Wray, Raphoe Ladies Hockey Club



Hurling

Danny Cullen, Setanta

Lee Henderson, Sean MacCumhaills

Pádraig Doherty, Burt



International Achievement

Bernie O’Callaghan, Killybegs

Jim Doherty, Newtowncunningham

Kieran Murray, Ramelton

PJ Gallagher, Dungloe



Martial Arts

Natasha Doherty, Three Rivers Shotokan Karate Club (Karate)

Patrick McFadden, Ramelton (Kickboxing)

Stephen John Carlin North West Shotokan Karate Club (Karate)

TJ McMenamin, Convoy (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu)

Motorcycling

Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan

Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan



Motorsport

Declan & Brian Boyle, Lettermacaward

Donagh Kelly, Frosses

Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donal Barrett, Milford

Marty Gallagher, Letterkenny & Dean O’Sullivan, Convoy

Paddy Robinson, Kilmacrennan

Timothy Duggan, Milford



Olympic Recognition

Brendan Boyce, Letterkenny A.C.

Chloe Magee, Raphoe

Mark English, UCD. A.C.

Patsy McGonagle, Finn Valley A.C.

Rena McCarron-Rooney, Buncrana

Sinead Jennings, Letterkenny

Tori Pena, Finn Valley A.C.



Powerlifting

James Collins, Culdaff

John Watson, Letterkenny

Megan Keown, Letterkenny

Paulina Coleman, Stranorlar



Primary School (Small <100)

Little Angels Special School, Letterkenny

Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán

Tiernasligo N.S, Urris, Clonmany



Primary School (Large >100)

Niall Mór NS Killybegs

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn

Scoil Mhuire N.S., Ramelton

Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff

Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin

St. Patrick’s N.S., Lurgybrack, Letterkenny

Primary School Sports Boy

Boyd Russell, Gartan N.S., Churchill

Evan Keown, Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin

Joseph Peter Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill N.S., Ballybofey

Luke Mag Fhloinn, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán

Patrick McGarvey, Dungloe N.S.



Primary School Sports Girl

Caoimhe Nig Fhloinn, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán

Hannah Murray, St. Mary’s N.S., Castlefin

Molly Nulty, Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin

Sarah Bradley, Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin, Leitir Ceanainn

Primary School Sports Teacher

Irene Mc Fadden, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn

Laura Ní Ghallachóir, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán

Orla Sullivan, Scoil Mhuire N.S., Ramelton



Professional Sport Achievement

Conrad Logan, Rochdale A.F.C.



Rowing

Edward Broekart, Bruckless

Kieran McDyre, Glenties

Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club

Sinead Jennings, Letterkenny



Rugby

Joseph Dunleavy, Letterkenny

Katie Norris, Moville

Larissa Muldoon, Cappry, Ballybofey

Nora Stapleton, Fahan



Secondary School

Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Carndonagh Community School

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon

Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana



Secondary School Sports Boy

Aaron McColgan, Scoil Mhuire Buncrana

Brendan O’Donnell St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Caolan O’Callaghan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Conor Breslin, Deele College Raphoe

Conor O’Donnell, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny

Gareth Doherty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Ian Brennan, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

James Kelly, Royal & Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe

Odhran McFadden Ferry, Gweedore Community School

Pat Loughrey, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Peadar Mogan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Seosamh Ó Donnléibhe, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn



Secondary School Sports Girl

Aisling Nee, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Amy Boyle Carr, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties

Arlene Crossan, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Catherine Grier, Mulroy College, Milford

Chloe McDaid, Crana College, Buncrana

Claire Doherty, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Claudia Cuskelly, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Daniella Jansen, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar

Danielle McDevitt, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties

Eadaoin O'Raw, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Grainne Russell, Loreto Community School, Milford

Laura Crossan, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Mia McCalmont, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Olivia Cuskelly, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Sophie Carr, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town

Tyler Toland, Deele College Raphoe



Secondary School Sports Teacher

Aoife De Nais, Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Béal Átha Móir, An Chlochán

Evelyn Crampsie, Mulroy College, Milford

Martin Cavanagh, Carndonagh Community School

Mary Bourne, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny

Paddy McDaid, Finn Valley College

Padraig Curley, Loreto Community School, Milford

Tonia Ní Chadhla, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn



Soccer

Adrian Delap, Derry City Reserves

Amy Boyle Carr, Glenties

Conor O’Donnell, Letterkenny

Marc Walsh, Gweedore

Roma McLaughlin, Peamount United, Dublin

Tyler Toland, Maiden City, Derry



Special Athlete

Cormac Sweeney, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club, Ballyshannon

Eoin Rooney, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club, Ballyshannon

Ethan Daly, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club, Ballyshannon

Laoise Lennox, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club, Ballyshannon



Surf Lifesaving

Lisa Anderson, Letterkenny

Mia Monaghan, Rossnowlagh Surf Club

Paddy Bond, Letterkenny

Triona McMenamin, Letterkenny



Swimming

Cora Rooney, Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club

Eadaoin O'Raw, City of Derry Swimming Club

Grainne Russell, Swilly Seals

Ian Gaynor, Fahan & Widener University, Philadelphia

Jonathan Martin, Swilly Seals

Joyce Hudy, Swilly Seals

Thomas Coyle, Swilly Seals



Team

Cockhill Celtic F.C.

Donegal Derry Vipers

Donegal GAA Minor Football Team

Donegal Under 13 Relay Swim Team

Donegal Under 15 Sportshall Athletics Team

Letterkenny Golf Club Seniors Team

North West Shotokan Karate Club

Raphoe Ladies 1st XI Hockey Team

St. Eunan’s Under 16 Boys Gaelic Football Team

Termon Under 14 Boys Gaelic Football Team



Triathlon

Aidan Callaghan, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Brendan Murphy, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Gavin Crawford, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

John Connaghan, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Margaret Kelly, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club

Nicholas Fowell, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club