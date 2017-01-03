Who will be the Donegal Sports Star of 2016?
NOMINATIONS HAVE BEEN RELEASED
Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett after winning the Donegal International Rally
Who will be the Donegal Sports Star of 2016? Could it be a joint award to Manus Kelly and Donal Barrett for their victory in the Donegal International Rally/
Could it be Ryan McHugh for winning an All-Star or Avril McNamee for her handball exploits?
Well we only have a few more weeks to find out. The full list of nominees for the 2016 Donegal Sports Star Awards have been announced ahead of the 41st annual presentation function which takes place in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday the 27th of January. Tickets details for the awards function will be released next week.
2016 Donegal Sports Star Awards Nominees
Appreciation
Gary McCullagh, Raphoe Boxing Club
Richard Tinney, Raphoe Hockey Club
Seamus Maguire, Donegal Bay Rowing Club
Athletics
Brendan Boyce, Letterkenny A.C.
David Smith, Letterkenny A.C.
Kelly McGrory, Tír Chonaill A.C.
Mark English, UCD. A.C.
Badminton
Chloe Magee, Raphoe
Joshua Magee, Raphoe
Rachael Darragh, Raphoe
Sam Magee, Raphoe
Basketball
Dillon Muldoon, Donegal Town Basketball Club
Pádraig Mac Gettigan Letterkenny Blaze
Seán Mac Gettigan, L.Y.I.T
Sophie Carr, Donegal Town Basketball Club
Boxing
Brett McGinty, Oakleaf A.B.C.
Chloe McDaid, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
John Moran, Illies Golden Gloves A.B.C.
Labhaoise Clarke, Carndonagh A.B.C.
Paddy McShane, Letterkenny A.B.C.
Camogie
Eimear Toland, Na Magha, Doire
Rhianne McDermott, Burt
Sinead O'Kane, St. Eunan’s
Clay Pigeon Shooting
David McGroary, Donegal Town
Gearóid Driver, Raphoe Gun Club
Joe O’Donnell, Carrigans & St. Johnston Gun Club
Mark Barnett, Raphoe Gun Club
Coach
Davey Hone, Buncrana Hearts & Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
James Cassidy & Paddy Gallagher, Termon U-14 Boys Gaelic Football Team
Mandy McNulty, North West Shotokan Karate Club
Sean Paul Barrett, Donegal GAA Minor Football
Shauna Carlin, Finn Valley Athletic Club
Cue Sports
Eamon Harkin, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny
Ronan Whyte, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny
Sean Devenney, North West Snooker Club, Letterkenny
Shaun Sharkey, Dungloe
Cycling
Claire McIlwaine, Letterkenny & Phoenix C.C., Belfast
Mitchell McLaughlin, Drumkeen
Shauna McFadden, Letterkenny
Darts
Alasdair Moore, Letterkenny
Anthony Whoriskey, Newtowncunningham
John Flood, Milford
Jordan Boyce, Newtowncunningham
Paddy Boyce, Newtowncunningham
Equestrian
Dylan Browne McMonagle, Letterkenny
Gavin Harley, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny
Kenneth Graham, Muff
Óisín Orr, Ballyare
GAA
Conor O’Donnell, Letterkenny
Eoin McHugh, Kilcar
Paddy McBrearty, Kilcar
Paddy McGrath, Ardara
Ryan McHugh, Kilcar
Yvonne McMonagle, Glenfinn
Golf
Patrick Page, Letterkenny Golf Club
Philip Cassidy, Letterkenny Golf Club
Michael Shiel, Letterkenny Golf Club
Gymnastics
Emily E O’Connor Letterkenny Community Gymnastics Club
Emmaléi Murphy, Letterkenny Community Gymnastics Club
Handball
Avril McNamee, Sean MacCumhaills
Odhrán McGlynn, Glenfinn
Oisín Marley, Red Hughs
Hockey
Alexander Tinney, Raphoe Hockey Club
Ben Wallace, Raphoe
Denise McElhinney, Raphoe Ladies Hockey Club
Luke Witherow, Raphoe Hockey Club
Sarah Boal, Raphoe Ladies Hockey Club
Simon Goudie, Raphoe Hockey Club
Victoria Wray, Raphoe Ladies Hockey Club
Hurling
Danny Cullen, Setanta
Lee Henderson, Sean MacCumhaills
Pádraig Doherty, Burt
International Achievement
Bernie O’Callaghan, Killybegs
Jim Doherty, Newtowncunningham
Kieran Murray, Ramelton
PJ Gallagher, Dungloe
Martial Arts
Natasha Doherty, Three Rivers Shotokan Karate Club (Karate)
Patrick McFadden, Ramelton (Kickboxing)
Stephen John Carlin North West Shotokan Karate Club (Karate)
TJ McMenamin, Convoy (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu)
Motorcycling
Caolán Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Rhys Irwin, Kilmacrennan
Richard Kerr, Kilmacrennan
Motorsport
Declan & Brian Boyle, Lettermacaward
Donagh Kelly, Frosses
Manus Kelly, Glenswilly & Donal Barrett, Milford
Marty Gallagher, Letterkenny & Dean O’Sullivan, Convoy
Paddy Robinson, Kilmacrennan
Timothy Duggan, Milford
Olympic Recognition
Brendan Boyce, Letterkenny A.C.
Chloe Magee, Raphoe
Mark English, UCD. A.C.
Patsy McGonagle, Finn Valley A.C.
Rena McCarron-Rooney, Buncrana
Sinead Jennings, Letterkenny
Tori Pena, Finn Valley A.C.
Powerlifting
James Collins, Culdaff
John Watson, Letterkenny
Megan Keown, Letterkenny
Paulina Coleman, Stranorlar
Primary School (Small <100)
Little Angels Special School, Letterkenny
Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán
Tiernasligo N.S, Urris, Clonmany
Primary School (Large >100)
Niall Mór NS Killybegs
Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn
Scoil Mhuire N.S., Ramelton
Scoil Naomh Bríd, Muff
Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin
St. Patrick’s N.S., Lurgybrack, Letterkenny
Primary School Sports Boy
Boyd Russell, Gartan N.S., Churchill
Evan Keown, Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin
Joseph Peter Gillespie, Sessiaghoneill N.S., Ballybofey
Luke Mag Fhloinn, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán
Patrick McGarvey, Dungloe N.S.
Primary School Sports Girl
Caoimhe Nig Fhloinn, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán
Hannah Murray, St. Mary’s N.S., Castlefin
Molly Nulty, Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin
Sarah Bradley, Gaelscoil Adhamhnáin, Leitir Ceanainn
Primary School Sports Teacher
Irene Mc Fadden, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Leitir Ceanainn
Laura Ní Ghallachóir, Scoil Náisiúnta An Choimín, An Chlochán
Orla Sullivan, Scoil Mhuire N.S., Ramelton
Professional Sport Achievement
Conrad Logan, Rochdale A.F.C.
Rowing
Edward Broekart, Bruckless
Kieran McDyre, Glenties
Patrick Boomer, Loughros Point Rowing Club
Sinead Jennings, Letterkenny
Rugby
Joseph Dunleavy, Letterkenny
Katie Norris, Moville
Larissa Muldoon, Cappry, Ballybofey
Nora Stapleton, Fahan
Secondary School
Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Carndonagh Community School
Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon
Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Secondary School Sports Boy
Aaron McColgan, Scoil Mhuire Buncrana
Brendan O’Donnell St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
Caolan O’Callaghan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Conor Breslin, Deele College Raphoe
Conor O’Donnell, St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny
Gareth Doherty, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Ian Brennan, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
James Kelly, Royal & Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe
Odhran McFadden Ferry, Gweedore Community School
Pat Loughrey, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Peadar Mogan, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Seosamh Ó Donnléibhe, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Secondary School Sports Girl
Aisling Nee, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Amy Boyle Carr, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties
Arlene Crossan, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Catherine Grier, Mulroy College, Milford
Chloe McDaid, Crana College, Buncrana
Claire Doherty, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Claudia Cuskelly, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Daniella Jansen, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar
Danielle McDevitt, St. Columbas Comprehensive School, Glenties
Eadaoin O'Raw, Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana
Grainne Russell, Loreto Community School, Milford
Laura Crossan, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Mia McCalmont, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Olivia Cuskelly, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Sophie Carr, Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town
Tyler Toland, Deele College Raphoe
Secondary School Sports Teacher
Aoife De Nais, Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Béal Átha Móir, An Chlochán
Evelyn Crampsie, Mulroy College, Milford
Martin Cavanagh, Carndonagh Community School
Mary Bourne, Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny
Paddy McDaid, Finn Valley College
Padraig Curley, Loreto Community School, Milford
Tonia Ní Chadhla, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn
Soccer
Adrian Delap, Derry City Reserves
Amy Boyle Carr, Glenties
Conor O’Donnell, Letterkenny
Marc Walsh, Gweedore
Roma McLaughlin, Peamount United, Dublin
Tyler Toland, Maiden City, Derry
Special Athlete
Cormac Sweeney, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club, Ballyshannon
Eoin Rooney, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club, Ballyshannon
Ethan Daly, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club, Ballyshannon
Laoise Lennox, Nemo Special Olympics Swim Club, Ballyshannon
Surf Lifesaving
Lisa Anderson, Letterkenny
Mia Monaghan, Rossnowlagh Surf Club
Paddy Bond, Letterkenny
Triona McMenamin, Letterkenny
Swimming
Cora Rooney, Ballyshannon Marlins Swim Club
Eadaoin O'Raw, City of Derry Swimming Club
Grainne Russell, Swilly Seals
Ian Gaynor, Fahan & Widener University, Philadelphia
Jonathan Martin, Swilly Seals
Joyce Hudy, Swilly Seals
Thomas Coyle, Swilly Seals
Team
Cockhill Celtic F.C.
Donegal Derry Vipers
Donegal GAA Minor Football Team
Donegal Under 13 Relay Swim Team
Donegal Under 15 Sportshall Athletics Team
Letterkenny Golf Club Seniors Team
North West Shotokan Karate Club
Raphoe Ladies 1st XI Hockey Team
St. Eunan’s Under 16 Boys Gaelic Football Team
Termon Under 14 Boys Gaelic Football Team
Triathlon
Aidan Callaghan, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Brendan Murphy, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Gavin Crawford, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
John Connaghan, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Margaret Kelly, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Nicholas Fowell, Letterkenny 24-7 Triathlon Club
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on