More than 30 patients waiting for beds in Donegal

There were more than 30 patients waiting for beds today at Letterkenny University Hospital, including 20 patients on trolleys, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has reported.

In their Trolley and Ward Watch, the INMO said there was a record 612 patients admitted for care on trolleys in hospitals across the country this morning.

Liam Doran, INMO general secretary, called it, “a truly shocking figure”.

“The compromising of care, not to mention the loss of privacy and dignity, cannot go unchallenged and must be acknowledged and addressed by health management,” Mr. Doran said.

The INMO report said 33 patients were awaiting beds today at Letterkenny University Hospital, including 20 patients on trolleys; and 23 patients were awaiting beds today at Sligo University Hospital, including 19 patients on trolleys.

The INMO year-end report shows that 93,621 patients were waiting for beds nationally in 2016.

Mr. Doran said that in 2007, after the issue was declared a “national emergency”, the number of patients on trolleys was recorded at 50,402.

“However, in 2016 this has increased by 86 per cent to 93,621,” he said. “This confirms that successive governments’ approach to the public health service have failed to address this problem and it must now become a top priority for a government-wide response in 2017.”

He said, “Our genuine fear is, based upon a number of factors including the incidence of influenza and closed beds due to staff shortages, that, in the coming days the situation may deteriorate still further.

“An emergency response is now required and this must be forthcoming from health management immediately,” Mr. Doran said.

