Man questioned in relation to fire and damage at Donegal pub

A man has been questioned in relation to a burglary and fire at a Letterkenny pub.

Extensive damage was caused to the Snug 39 premises at Old Town in Letterkenny in the early hours of Monday.

The burglary took place at approximately 6am.

A Garda spokesman said a man in his thirties was arrested later on Monday and has since been released.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.