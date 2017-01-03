Man questioned in relation to fire and damage at Donegal pub
Extensive damage caused to well known bar
Snug 39 in Letterkenny
By Staff Reporter
A man has been questioned in relation to a burglary and fire at a Letterkenny pub.
Extensive damage was caused to the Snug 39 premises at Old Town in Letterkenny in the early hours of Monday.
The burglary took place at approximately 6am.
A Garda spokesman said a man in his thirties was arrested later on Monday and has since been released.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
