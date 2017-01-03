Letterkenny drops to 35th in anti litter league

Letterkenny has lost its clean status and is now classified as “littered” according to the final litter survey for 2016 by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL).



The town finished in 35th position in the ranking of 40 towns and cities and is now listed in the “littered”.



The cleanest town will be announced at lunchtime today in Dublin.



The An Taisce report for Letterkenny stated: “Both the Strabane and Sligo approach roads were heavily littered and brought down Letterkenny’s grade. There were fewer top ranking sites in the town than in the previous survey (two) – the residential area of Ashlawn and Letterkenny Town Park. The Town Park was a fantastic site which has been very well respected and maintained. With a little extra care and attention some of the Grade B sites could get the top litter grade e.g. residential area of Beechwood Avenue / Beechwood Park, Letterkenny Retail Park and Port Road.”