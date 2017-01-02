Donegal panel for Dr. McKenna Cup

Donegal's panel for the Dr. McKenna Cup has a mixture from the minor teams of the last three years but very few have senior intercounty experience.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher of Killybegs is the most experienced of those named, while Stephen McBrearty of Kilcar and Michael Carroll of Gaoth Dobhair have also played at senior level.

Donegal, under Declan Bonner, will have their first game on Sunday against University of Jordanstown, Belfast in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey at 2 p.m. UUJ are under the management of Martin McHugh and included in their panel are Eoin and Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty, which could mean brother against brother in the case of the McBreartys.

FULL DONEGAL PANEL

1 Danny Rodgers An CLochán Liath

2 Dáire Ó Baoill Gaoth Dobhair

3 Tony Mc Cleneghan Bun a Phobail

4 Niall Friel Gaoth Dobhair

5 Stephen Mc Menamin Aodh Rua, Cúil na gCuirridín

6 Ciaran Gibbons Gleann tSuilí

7 Colm Kelly Aodh Ruadh

8 Michael Lynch Naomh Colmcille

9 Conor Morrison Naomh Adhamhnáin

10 Danny Monagle Carndomhnaigh

11 Andrew Mc Clean Cill Cartha

12 Eoghan Bán Gallagher Na Cealla Beaga

13 Stephen Mc Brearty Cill Cartha

14 Jamie Brennan Bun Dobhrain

15 Michael Carroll Gaoth Dobhair

16 Dylan Doherty Bun a Phobail

17 Christian Bonner Na Rossa

18 Daniel Clarke Naomh Colmcille

19 Niall O’ Donnell Naomh Adhamhnáin

20 Naoise Ó Baoill Gaoth Dobhair

21 Michael Langan Naomh Mícheál

22 Ciaran Diver Bun a Phobail

23 Jason Mc Gee Cloich Cheann Fhaola

24 Brendan Mc Cole Naomh Náille

25 John Campbell Bun Cranacha

26 Ethan O’ Donnell Naomh Conaill