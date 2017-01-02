Donegal panel for Dr. McKenna Cup
Only three players with senior experience
Stephen McBrearty . . . in the Donegal Dr. McKenna Cup panel
Donegal's panel for the Dr. McKenna Cup has a mixture from the minor teams of the last three years but very few have senior intercounty experience.
Eoghan Ban Gallagher of Killybegs is the most experienced of those named, while Stephen McBrearty of Kilcar and Michael Carroll of Gaoth Dobhair have also played at senior level.
Donegal, under Declan Bonner, will have their first game on Sunday against University of Jordanstown, Belfast in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey at 2 p.m. UUJ are under the management of Martin McHugh and included in their panel are Eoin and Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty, which could mean brother against brother in the case of the McBreartys.
FULL DONEGAL PANEL
1 Danny Rodgers An CLochán Liath
2 Dáire Ó Baoill Gaoth Dobhair
3 Tony Mc Cleneghan Bun a Phobail
4 Niall Friel Gaoth Dobhair
5 Stephen Mc Menamin Aodh Rua, Cúil na gCuirridín
6 Ciaran Gibbons Gleann tSuilí
7 Colm Kelly Aodh Ruadh
8 Michael Lynch Naomh Colmcille
9 Conor Morrison Naomh Adhamhnáin
10 Danny Monagle Carndomhnaigh
11 Andrew Mc Clean Cill Cartha
12 Eoghan Bán Gallagher Na Cealla Beaga
13 Stephen Mc Brearty Cill Cartha
14 Jamie Brennan Bun Dobhrain
15 Michael Carroll Gaoth Dobhair
16 Dylan Doherty Bun a Phobail
17 Christian Bonner Na Rossa
18 Daniel Clarke Naomh Colmcille
19 Niall O’ Donnell Naomh Adhamhnáin
20 Naoise Ó Baoill Gaoth Dobhair
21 Michael Langan Naomh Mícheál
22 Ciaran Diver Bun a Phobail
23 Jason Mc Gee Cloich Cheann Fhaola
24 Brendan Mc Cole Naomh Náille
25 John Campbell Bun Cranacha
26 Ethan O’ Donnell Naomh Conaill
