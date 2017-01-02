Donegal to gain from massive Wild Atlantic Way campaign in Britain

Donegal is set to gain more visitors thanks to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Donegal County Council and four other local authorities in partnership with Tourism Ireland has today launched a €500K Wild Atlantic Way Advertising campaign in Britain.

The campaign is particularly targeting British visitors to entice them to take a break along the Wild Atlantic Way from Galway to Donegal and is aimed at cities with good access to the region.

Speaking today, Fiona Monaghan, Fáilte Ireland’s Head of the Wild Atlantic Way, said:

“As we enter into the fourth season for the Wild Atlantic Way, we are determined not to rest on our laurels. This campaign allows us to raise international awareness of the route as a must see visitor experience in key strategic locations which offer ease of access and great potential for the short break market.”