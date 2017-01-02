Monday's Weather in Donegal

A really beautiful morning with glorious sunshine, but it's cold!

Motorists should take care still, as it has been a really frosty night but now that's giving way to a typical January morning, cold bright and sunny. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Light to moderate northerly breezes.

It will be clear and frosty tonight with lowest temperatures of -4 to +1 degree.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, cloud will increase in the north west and in Connacht. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

As the weeks goes on it will gradually get milder.