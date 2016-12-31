Former manager of Donegal Creameries passes away

The people of Letterkenny and beyond are this evening in mourning as they learn of the passing of Gerry Deignan.

Gerry who was originally from Riverstown in County Sligo, lived in Letterkenny for many years and was a former manager of Donegal Creameries.

The father of four once ran Abigail’s Flower shop in Letterkenny Town.

Gerry, who was in his 70’s, was married to Kathleen and had four children - Helen, Louise, Philip and David.

A friend of the family said: “He was a true gentleman. A lovely man who was well respected. We are all sad to hear of his passing.”

Gerry lived with his wife in Magherennan, Letterkenny.

Gerry’s remains will repose at his home tomorrow, Sunday, January 1st from 12 noon until 10pm. Funeral from there on Monday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.