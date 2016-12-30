23 awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital

There were 23 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Eight of the patients were waiting on trolleys while 15 were waiting on wards, according to the Trolley and Ward Watch statistics.

At Sligo Regional Hospital there were 15 patients waiting for admisison - three on trolleys and 12 on wards.

At least 368 patients were waiting on beds around the country, with no figure available for St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

The highest number of people waiting for beds was at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise and South Tipperary General Hospital, both with 35.