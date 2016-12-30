Appeal for information after shot fired in Donegal

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing for information following the discharge of a firearm during an incident this morning.

A garda spokesperson told the Democrat, "We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the discharge of a firearm at a quarry in Stranorlar.

"No one was injured in the incident, which occurred at around 6am.

"We are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to ring us at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111."