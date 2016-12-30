A White New Year's Eve for Donegal?

While there was no White Christmas this year, parts of Donegal may well have snow on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Harm Luijkx of Met Éireann told the Democrat today that "there is going to be a big change in the weather" between now and tomorrow night.

While it's been unseasonably mild for the last few days, with temperatures as high as 11 or 12 degrees expected today, much colder weather is on the way.

"It will stay mild overnight, breezy and dry," Mr Luijkx explained, "and tomorrow will start out the same.

"As the day goes on, however, rain will come in from the north, with a few heavy bursts in the late afternoon.

"The rain should clear around teatime and it will turn much colder then, with a scattering of showers overnight. These may turn wintry on the hills.

"The cold weather will continue on New Year's Day, with sunshine and scattered showers, again possibly turning to snow on higher ground.

"While temperatures will rise to 4-7 degrees, it will feel much colder, due to winds from the north, which will reach Force 6 or 7 along the coast."

So, if you're heading out on New Year's Eve, make sure you're well wrapped up and have made arrangements to get home safely.

From all of us at the Donegal Democrat, we wish you a very Happy New Year.