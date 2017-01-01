Are Donegal drivers ready for "Flat Battery" Tuesday?

Motorists are being advised to make sure they are prepared for returning to work this Tuesday after the festive holidays as many drivers encounter flat batteries from cars parked up for much of the holidays.

Research shows demand for jump-starts dramatically increases on the first day back to work after Christmas due to cars not being driven over the extended holiday period.

Allianz Global Assistance Ireland say they received a 30% increase in flat battery call-outs on the first day back to work in January 2016. Figures also show an increase in calls for flat tyres and clutch faults on that day.

Motorists are asked to drive the car regularly over the holiday period to keep the battery charged, check tyre pressure and ensure there is enough anti-freeze.