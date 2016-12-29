UPDATE: Body recovered in Donegal hills was that of local man

The elderly man whose body was recovered in the early hours of this morning near Lough Aderry will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Patrick Ward of Roughra, Killybegs was reported missing yesterday, prompting a widespread search of the area between Ardara and Killybegs. His remains were found in a field not far from his home at around 1am.



His remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara this evening, Thursday, at 6pm, travelling to the residence of his sister Phyllis Melly, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Removal from there tomorrow, Friday, at 6.30pm to The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara ariving at 7.15pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Killybegs Coast Guard and Donegal Mountain Rescue c/o any family member.