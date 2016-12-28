Successful return for Carl McHugh

The return to action for Carl McHugh tonight (Wednesday) proved a successful one as Motherwell defeated Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-1.

McHugh was in from the start in a midfield role after shaking off concussion problems which had kept him on the sidelines from the first day of the season. And he played the full 90+ minutes.

The Donegal man suffered a nasty head gash on the opening day against Kilmarnock and was unable to return to action since then because of concussion issues.

News of his imminent return this week was a surprise to many but he will be very happy to be back in the thick of things. He joined Motherwell from Plymouth Argyle before the start of the season.

He can now look forward to more action on Saturday as Motherwell have another away game, this time Hamilton Academicals.