Ballyshannon Museum dedicates room to the late Cecil Stephens

The late Cecil Stephens from Ballyshannon has been honoured by Ballyshannon & District Museum who earlier today named one of their new display rooms in his honour.

The Stephens family were special guests of the museum where the late Cecil's wife, Sally, cut the ribbon to declare the new exhibition space open.

"This is a lovely gesture by the museum committee and one I'm quite sure Cecil would be delighted with," Sally told the Democrat shortly after the formal proceedings ended.

Michael Daly, Editor of the Donegal Democrat, who was invited to speak at the opening, said it was "hugely appropriate" that the museum would dedicate a room to the late Cecil Stephens: "Cecil continued on a great family tradition by building what is now an invaluable archive of photographs, newspapers and other items that play an important role in telling the history of Ballyshannon and its environs.

"The committee have to be commended for their energy and their perseverance. Since opening on April 13th, 2013, this museum has welcomed 30,000 visitors, and it does this with little formal funding, no marketing budget that I am aware off, just word of mouth and the willing support of the Donegal Democrat.

"It is difficult not to admire the committee's 'can-do' spirit and behind that, the generosity of the Slevin family, in particular Paul Slevin, who makes the space available to the museum for their displays," he said.

Shane Toolan, chairman of the museum committee said the new room was being dedicated in Cecil's memory because he was "one of the most ardent supporters of the Ballyshannon & District Museum concept. He helped out not only in word, but in deed. The room is named in his honour as a small token of appreciation for the help and guidance he offered."

* Ballyshannon and District Museum is located on the third floor at Slevin's Department Store in Ballyshannon.

** The late Cecil Stephens, a former Post Master in Ballyshannon, was a keen musician, historian and book collector, died in September 2013.