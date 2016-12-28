In tomorrow's Donegal Democrat
In this week's edition of the Donegal Democrat:
Seasonal virus one of worst in years
Funeral on Friday of man who died in road collision
Over 3,500 new cars sold in Donegal in 2016
Funeral of road victim hears of anguish and disbelief
Daniel spends his first Christmas outside of Ireland
Donegal female fiddle players to have heads shaved for charity
Bundoran Community Centre opening
In sport:
Donegal young guns take on mCkenna cup challenge
Karl McHugh set for dramatic return for Motherwell
Francie Martin in charge in Bundoran for 2017
