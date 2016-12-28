In tomorrow's Donegal Democrat

In this week's edition of the Donegal Democrat:

Seasonal virus one of worst in years

Funeral on Friday of man who died in road collision

Over 3,500 new cars sold in Donegal in 2016

Funeral of road victim hears of anguish and disbelief

Daniel spends his first Christmas outside of Ireland

Donegal female fiddle players to have heads shaved for charity

Bundoran Community Centre opening



In sport:

Donegal young guns take on mCkenna cup challenge

Karl McHugh set for dramatic return for Motherwell

Francie Martin in charge in Bundoran for 2017