Leading musicians coming to Donegal for Trad Week

The Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny will start off its 10th birthday year with Letterkenny Trad Week, which runs from January 20th to 30th.

The 2017 Trad Week features an expanded programme, including five concerts at the Regional Cultural Centre and An Grianán Theatre. Festival week will bring some of the world’s leading musicians to Letterkenny in a brilliant series of folk and traditional music concerts.

The festival also includes music workshops in Letterkenny and Derry with artists-in-residence The Rheingans Sisters from England.

Artists performing in Letterkenny during Trad week include Billy Bragg and Martin and Eliza Carthy from England; Julie Fowlis and Kris Drever from Scotland; Na Mooneys, Lynched and No Crows from Ireland; and Joe Henry and Special Consensus from America.

There's a full programme and ticket information at the An Grianán web site, www.angrianan.com.

