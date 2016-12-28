The real McCoy as Donegal Olympian, Caitriona, weds in Letterkenny

Olympic long distance runner, Caitriona Jennings, tied the knot today in her home town of Letterkenny.

She walked down the aisle with her new husband, Martin McCoy from Sandycove in Dublin, at St Eunan’s Cathedral this afternoon in a celebration that involved a large gathering of their friends and family.

Both Caitriona and husband Martin work for financial services firm Pricewaterhousecoopers (PwC).

She is a former student at Loreto Convent, Letterkenny and the University of Limerick and represented Ireland in the marathon in the London 2012 Olympics.