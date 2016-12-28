Donegal's Poor Farmers do it again!

The Poor Farmers have done it again!

Their extraordinary annual auction in Ardara has raised a whopping €21,000 for charity.

For the eleventh year, crowds packed into Teague's Bar, which was transformed on Tuesday into an old-fashioned barn, complete with sawdust on the floor and bales of straw for seating.

There were so many goods going under the hammer that the auction lasted a full three hours, from 9.30pm to 12.30am.

A new event this year was the Unisex Tractor push, held on the street outside the pub, which also proved hugely popular.

The night's success brings the amount raised over the years to well over €250,000.

This year's beneficiaries are the Charlie Bennett Fund, Pieta House North West and an orphanage in Haiti.

Well done to all involved!

