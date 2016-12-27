Carl McHugh set for dramatic return

Leitirmacaward's Carl McHugh could return to action with Motherwell tomorrow night (Wednesday) after a long term absence.

McHugh, who suffered a horror head injury in the first game of the season against Kilmarnock, has been out since with delayed concussion, but according to Motherwell manager, Mark McGhee, he could play a part this week.

McHugh joined Motherwell from Plymouth at the beginning of the season but then suffered a horrific injury in the first game.

Ever since he has been on the sidelines but is now set to play a part in his club's two away leagues against Inverness and Hamilton Accies.

Motherwell play Inverness tomorrow night (Wednesday) and Hamilton on Saturday.

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee, speaking to the Motherwell Times, said: “Carl might be involved in the next two games. He is ready, even though he has not played games.

“Training wise he is in a good place. If we can get him involved in the next couple of games we will.

“Carl would be like a new signing. It is a fresh start.

“When you see him in training he is a really good footballer.

“He got injured because of the type of guy he is. You can’t curb that.

“I think he is going to be a big asset for us.”